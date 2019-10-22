Brazil's instant lottery Lotex to be run by IGT and SGI

Business News
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The Consórcio Estrela Instantânea placed the winning bid for Brazil’s Lotex instant lottery that was run by state-run lender Caixa Econômica Federal [CEF.UL], according to the official results of the auction held on Tuesday.

The consortium formed by UK-based IGT (IGT.N) and U.S.-based SGI made an initial payment of 97 million reais ($23.66 million) for the right to operate Lotex, according to members of the consortium.

(This story corrects origin of firms forming consortium)

Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Ana Mano; editing by David Evans

