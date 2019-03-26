Swiss drugmaker Roche says to shutter Rio de Janeiro plant

FILE PHOTO: Roche tablets are seen positioned in front of a displayed Roche logo in this photo illustration shot in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche will close its manufacturing plant in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, shuttering operations over the next five years before selling the plot, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Located in the neighborhood of Jacarepagua, the plant makes products for Latin America and Europe, and currently employees 440 Roche workers and around 200 contractors, the company said.

“In light of the evolving product portfolio and future lower production volumes, Roche took the difficult decision to plan the phase-out of operations at the manufacturing site in Rio de Janeiro,” the company said.

“Employees on site will receive the best possible support during the coming years, while Roche stays committed to reliably supply high-quality products to patients until closure of the site.”

It added that it would continue to operate in Brazil at its two plants in Sao Paulo and Goias states.