Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Deals

Brazil sanitation firm Igua Saneamento files for IPO, for third time

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian sanitation firm Igua Saneamento SA has resumed its plans for an initial public offering, the company said in a securities filing on Monday, marking the third time in less than two years it has filed for a potential IPO with regulators.

Less than two weeks ago, the company abandoned its plans to go public for a second time. Igua Saneamento is one of Brazil’s largest private sanitation firms.

Reporting by Aluísio Alves, writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up