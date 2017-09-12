Brazil watchdog fine-tunes rules for securities filings

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil markets watchdog CVM has fine-tuned rules governing corporate securities filings, seeking to adapt disclosure practices to a market braced for fast growth in the light of declining borrowing costs and a nascent economic recovery.

In Tuesday’s edition of the government’s official gazette, CVM said the new rules will allow companies to request suspending trading of their shares to unveil a filing “for as long as necessary.” The request could be made to exchanges and over-the-counter marketplaces simultaneously, the gazette said.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP touched an all-time high reading of 74,635 on Monday, on optimism that the government will be able to pass deficit-cutting legislation and pull the economy out of its harshest and longest recession on record.