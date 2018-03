RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Anglo-American oil giant Royal Dutch Shell is interested in new natural gas projects in Brazil, the company’s chief executive for Brazil said at an event in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car side mirror at a petrol station in west London, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We are interested. Natural gas is strategic for the company,” Andre Araujo said.