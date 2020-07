FILE PHOTO: The governor of Brazil's Sao Paulo state Joao Doria gestures during a meeting of the LIDE (Businessmen Leaders Group) in Campos do Jordao, Brazil, April 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, said on Monday that tests with a potential vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac will start on July 21 and are expected to be concluded within 90 days.

He added that the research center Instituto Butantan is likely to start producing Sinovac’s vaccine in the beginning of next year if tests are successful.