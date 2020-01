Brazil loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade CFO resigns: filing

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil loyalty program Smiles Fidelidade’s (SMLS3.SA) chief financial officer Marcos Antonio Pinheiro Filho has resigned for personal reasons, according to a securities filing late on Thursday.

Chief executive officer Andre Fehlauer will assume CFO duties for now, the filing said. Last month, Brazil’s largest domestic airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA) proposed a cash plus share offer to buy out Smiles Fidelidade.