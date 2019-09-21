Softbank mulls bringing 40 companies to Brazil: executive

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at the SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - (The September 20 corrects headline and first paragraph to say that Softbank is considering bringing around 40 companies to Brazil, not evaluating around 40 Brazilian companies with high growth potential for possible investments.)

Japan’s SoftBank Group (9984.T) is considering bringing around 40 companies with high growth potential to Brazil, the group’s head in the country, André Maciel, said on Friday.

The executive said that SoftBank will announce a large investment in Brazil in around two weeks’ time. He did not provide more details.