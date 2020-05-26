Soy loading halted at berth in Brazil port due to COVID-19 case

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Soybean loading operations at one of the berths in Brazil’s Paranaguá port have shut down after the crew member of a vessel tested positive for COVID-19, the Williams shipping agency said on Tuesday.

All the other berths at Paranagua are operating normally, the agency said, adding that this was the first confirmed case of the disease reported at the port since the coronavirus outbreak began.

Brazil’s health surveillance agency ANVISA decided the ship will remain moored at berth 214 without loading until all the crew members have been tested, the port said in a statement.

The vessel will only able to leave the berth and anchor in the quarantine area determined by ANVISA after all the rapid test results are in, the port said.