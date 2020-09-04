Brazil 2020/21 soy output expected to rise nearly 6% to record: Reuters poll

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s soy harvest for the 2020/2021 season is forecast to increase 5.8% from the prior crop to 131.7 million tonnes on the back of expectations for expanded planting area and record yields, according to a Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

That compares to an estimated harvest of 124.46 million tonnes of soybeans for 2019/2020, according to government agriculture statistics agency Conab’s estimate. The consensus estimate is also up by 1 million tonnes from the previous consensus estimate in a Reuters poll published on July 30.