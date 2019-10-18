Brazil farmers erase soy planting delay, on a par with average

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean farmers managed to erase a plantings delay that was being reported since the start of the season, sharply advancing sowing from the previous week to be on a par with the average for the period, ARC Mercosul said on Friday.

According to a report from the consultancy, farmers have planted 22.8% of the expected area by Friday, compared to 22.7% of a five-year average for the period. In the previous week, planting pace was at only 9.5% of the area, which raised concerns for the crop.