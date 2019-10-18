Commodities
October 18, 2019 / 5:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil farmers erase soy planting delay, on a par with average

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean farmers managed to erase a plantings delay that was being reported since the start of the season, sharply advancing sowing from the previous week to be on a par with the average for the period, ARC Mercosul said on Friday.

According to a report from the consultancy, farmers have planted 22.8% of the expected area by Friday, compared to 22.7% of a five-year average for the period. In the previous week, planting pace was at only 9.5% of the area, which raised concerns for the crop.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below