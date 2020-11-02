Brazil soy farmers plant 1 million hectares per day, nearly catch up on delay

FILE PHOTO: Soybean plantation is seen in Rio Verde, Goias state, Brazil January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Roberto Gomes

(Reuters) - Brazilian farmers planted around 1 million hectares of soybeans per day during the last week to nearly catch up on sowing delays for the new grain season, consultancy AgRural said in a report on Monday.

AgRural said soybean planting in Brazil advanced in a week from 23% of the area to 42% by Oct. 29 as farmers worked the fields at a breakneck pace after long-delayed rains provided the necessary soil moisture for them to progress.

The current planting situation is now close to the historical average of 44% by this time of the year.

AgRural grain analyst Daniele Siqueira said conditions improved a lot for planting in most areas in the country, but more humidity was necessary in Parana, the 2nd largest soy producer after Mato Grosso.

Brazil’s new grains season has been delayed by drier-than-normal conditions this year.

Although farmers can catch up on the delay to plant soybeans, other crops that are normally planted after soybeans are harvested -- in the traditional rotation system in the country -- could suffer and be exposed to less favorable conditions, such as corn and cotton.