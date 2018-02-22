FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Science News
February 22, 2018 / 5:09 PM / in 2 hours

Brazil's defense minister says SpaceX, Boeing interested in launching from Amazon base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s defense minister said on Thursday that SpaceX, Boeing and other companies have expressed interest in launching rockets from the South American nation’s Alcantara military base near the equator, and that a delegation of interested parties visited the site late last year.

Defense Minister Raul Jungmann told reporters that the government hopes that “several countries” and companies decide to make use of Brazil’s base. He did not indicate how far along any talks were. SpaceX and Boeing did not immediately reply to request for comment.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.