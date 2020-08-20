Business News
August 20, 2020 / 5:53 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Brazil's July federal tax revenue falls to 115.99 billion reais, lowest since 2009: tax agency

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal tax revenue fell to 115.99 billion reais ($20.7 billion) in July, the federal tax service said on Thursday, down 17.7% in real terms on the same month last year and the lowest take for that month since 2009.

It was slightly less than the 116.5 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and brought the total tax take in the first seven months of the year to 781.96 billion reais, down 15.2% and the lowest for a January-July period since 2009, the revenue service said.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
