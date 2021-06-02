Brazil expects 5G auction for next month - minister

A man checks his mobile phone as a woman riding a bike passes next to a big Brazilian flag in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Wednesday the government expects the spectrum auction for 5G networks to happen next month.

He said Brazil’s audit court TCU has already reviewed most of the auction rules. A Brazilian government delegation is going to the U.S. next week to discuss private 5G networks with the U.S. government. Brazilian ministers also plan to meet investors, investment banks and companies including Motorola Solutions, IBM and AT&T Inc..