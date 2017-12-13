FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer back in hospital for prostate tests
#World News
December 13, 2017 / 7:50 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Brazil's Temer back in hospital for prostate tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer canceled his scheduled meetings on Wednesday and flew to São Paulo for tests to evaluate surgery he had in October to reduce the size of his prostate, his office said.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

The trip to São Paulo’s Sírio-Libanês Hospital followed a visit by the 77-year-old president on Tuesday to the infirmary at the presidential palace for what his office said were “routine tests.”

In November, Temer underwent an angioplasty procedure to implant stents in three coronary arteries after his doctors found what they said was a bigger obstruction in one of the arteries.

Wednesday’s tests came at a crucial moment in Temer’s presidency, as he scrambles to secure votes to pass a pension overhaul bill to help bring Brazil’s huge budget deficit under control.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

