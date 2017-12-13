FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Temer undergoes urinary tract surgery
Sections
Featured
Democrats eye new prospects in South
ALABAMA SENATE RACE
Democrats eye new prospects in South
The new billion-dollar U.S. embassy in London
U.S.
The new billion-dollar U.S. embassy in London
California avocado grower douses fire fears, stock surges
Business
California avocado grower douses fire fears, stock surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2017 / 7:50 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Brazil's Temer undergoes urinary tract surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer had minor surgery on Wednesday for a narrowing of his urethra and the operation was successful, his office said.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

It was the second time the 77-year-old president had surgery on his urinary tract in two months. In October, he was operated on to reduce an enlarged prostate that had caused a urinary obstruction.

Temer canceled his scheduled meetings on Wednesday and flew to São Paulo for tests that were followed by surgery at the city’s Sírio-Libanês Hospital.

In November, Temer underwent an angioplasty procedure to implant stents in three coronary arteries after his doctors found what they said was a bigger obstruction in one of the arteries.

Wednesday’s tests came at a crucial moment in Temer’s presidency, as he scrambles to secure votes to pass a pension overhaul bill to help bring Brazil’s huge budget deficit under control.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.