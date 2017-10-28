FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's president recovering after prostate surgery
Sections
Featured
In edgy Kenyan slum, a rumor ends in fires and a death
KENYA
In edgy Kenyan slum, a rumor ends in fires and a death
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky says hack claims cutting U.S. cyber security sales
First charges filed in Russia investigation
First charges filed in Russia investigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 28, 2017 / 1:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's president recovering after prostate surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer is recovering after a successful operation in a Sao Paulo hospital to reduce the size of his prostate, his office said in a statement late on Friday night.

Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives to a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Temer spent the night in the hospital in a semi-intensive care unit, the statement said.

He was admitted to an army hospital on Wednesday for tests and treatment after his doctor identified a urinary obstruction that was causing him pain.

Temer is set to receive Bolivian President Evo Morales on Monday.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.