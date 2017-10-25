Brazil's Congress blocks corruption charges against President Temer

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The lower house of Brazil’s Congress voted on Wednesday to reject charges filed by prosecutors against President Michel Temer in a case involving bribes allegedly paid by meatpacker JBS SA, sparing him trial by the Supreme Court.

Brazil's President Michel Temer leaves a hospital in Brasilia, Brazil October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

With 136 lawmakers voting to throw out the charges, and given a quorum of 477 of them present, Temer’s opponents could no longer reach the 342 votes required to authorize the top court to put him on trial.