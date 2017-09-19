Brazil makes toll-road license rules more flexible - official gazette

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil will extend the deadline for the execution of construction works foreseen in toll-road contracts, according to a decree published in the official gazette on Tuesday.

Under the new rules, national transportation agency ANTT and toll-road operators may agree to reschedule investments related to construction works on federal roads for up to 14 years.

The operators have one year, beginning on Tuesday, to communicate with the agency formally of any such plans.

The widely expected decree changing toll-road contract requirements could unlock billions in infrastructure investments.