FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil makes toll-road license rules more flexible - official gazette
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
September 19, 2017 / 12:28 PM / a month ago

Brazil makes toll-road license rules more flexible - official gazette

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil will extend the deadline for the execution of construction works foreseen in toll-road contracts, according to a decree published in the official gazette on Tuesday.

Under the new rules, national transportation agency ANTT and toll-road operators may agree to reschedule investments related to construction works on federal roads for up to 14 years.

The operators have one year, beginning on Tuesday, to communicate with the agency formally of any such plans.

The widely expected decree changing toll-road contract requirements could unlock billions in infrastructure investments.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Ana Mano

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.