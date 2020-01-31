Business News
January 31, 2020 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil to seek a Mercosur-UK trade deal similar of agreement with EU

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will seek to strike a Mercosul-United Kingdom trade deal post Brexit that could be similar to the trade agreement signed between the South American bloc and the European Union, a Brazilian official said on Friday.

Brazil’s Foreign Trade Secretary Marcos Troyjo said Brazil is very interested in a trade deal with the UK, and plans to push for a broad agreement.

Asked about the coronavirus crisis and potential impacts to the Brazilian economy, since China is the country’s No. 1 trade partner, the secretary said that will depend a lot on how the disease evolves in coming days and weeks.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below