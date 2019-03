FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes talks during a seminar in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brazil’s Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday that Brazil will not reduce its trade with China under the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Guedes and Bolsonaro are in the United States to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has fought a trade spat with China involving multiple rounds of tariffs.