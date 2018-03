BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Wednesday that Mercosur and the European Union were “a step away” from signing a free trade agreement.

Brazil's President Michel Temer gestures during a ceremony to announce the resumption of works of urban mobility in the city of Goiania, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Temer’s comment, made during an economic council meeting in Brasilia, came a day after several European officials attending a G20 summit in Buenos Aires said that significant obstacles remained to the long-delayed trade deal.