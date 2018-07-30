FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 30, 2018 / 5:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil says China to evaluate trade barriers on sugar, poultry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping has told his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer that the country will evaluate trade barriers the Asian nation imposed on Brazilian raw sugar and poultry imports, Temer said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Michel Temer, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and China's President Xi Jinping attend the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The Brazilian and the Chinese presidents met last week during the BRICS summit in South Africa. Temer said during a meeting at Sao Paulo’s industry federation Fiesp that he asked China to reconsider the additional tariffs imposed on both Brazilian products as anti-dumping measures.

Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.