Brazil says China to evaluate trade barriers on sugar, poultry

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping has told his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer that the country will evaluate trade barriers the Asian nation imposed on Brazilian raw sugar and poultry imports, Temer said on Monday.
The Brazilian and the Chinese presidents met last week during the BRICS summit in South Africa. Temer said during a meeting at Sao Paulo’s industry federation Fiesp that he asked China to reconsider the additional tariffs imposed on both Brazilian products as anti-dumping measures.
