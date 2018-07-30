Brazil says China to evaluate trade barriers on sugar, poultry

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping has told his Brazilian counterpart Michel Temer that the country will evaluate trade barriers the Asian nation imposed on Brazilian raw sugar and poultry imports, Temer said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Michel Temer, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa and China's President Xi Jinping attend the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The Brazilian and the Chinese presidents met last week during the BRICS summit in South Africa. Temer said during a meeting at Sao Paulo’s industry federation Fiesp that he asked China to reconsider the additional tariffs imposed on both Brazilian products as anti-dumping measures.