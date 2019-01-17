Bolsonaro wants trade to make up 30 percent of Brazil's GDP by 2022: source

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro gestures during a meeting with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s economic team wants trade to account for 30 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)by the end of his four-year term, a senior administration source said on Thursday, adding that growing commerce was a priority.

“We’ve rarely had more than 20 percent, 25 percent (of GDP),” the source said, estimating it currently stands at 22 to 23 percent of GDP. The source was not authorized to speak on the record.

Brazil is one of the world’s most-closed major economies.