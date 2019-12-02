Brazil foreign minister says he is not worried by Trump's tariffs

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo said on Monday that he was not worried about the metals tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, and said the issue will not prevent Brazil from seeking a deeper relationship with the United States.
Araujo added that the Brazilian government was already in discussions with U.S. agencies over the tariffs, which will be levied on Brazilian and Argentine steel and aluminum exports to the United States.
