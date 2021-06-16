Trading groups join forces in Brazil to create logistics platform

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Commodities trading groups Amaggi, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) have joined forces with the payments company TIP Bank to create a joint logistics and road freight platform, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The groups said they wanted to increase efficiency in agribusiness logistics, which accounted for revenues of 48 billion reais ($9.52 billion) in 2020. They plan to set up a single joint platform to allow them to negotiate and pay for road haulage.

Bunge launched a similar initiative called Vector last year in partnership with the technology and logistics provider Target. ($1 = 5.0441 reais)