FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
May 25, 2018 / 8:34 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil trucker association calls on protesting drivers to clear roads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A Brazilian truckers association that says it represents 600,000 drivers called on Friday for drivers who have blockaded roads for five days nationwide to clear their rigs from roadways and allow transportation to begin returning to normal.

Trucks block the main entrance to President Getulio Vargas oil refinery in Araucaria, Brazil May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Abcam said in a written statement that it still encouraged drivers to protest, but to do so peacefully and without blocking roads. The blockades have crippled several key sectors of Latin America’s biggest economy.

Abcam said it was “lamentable” that President Michel Temer had authorized Brazil’s military to use force if needed to clear roadways, but that given the threat, it urged truckers to open highways.

Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.