Brazil trucker strike will paralyze all auto production lines -Anfavea

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Anfavea automakers association said on Thursday that all production lines in the country would halt work on Friday because of a nationwide truckers’ strike that has paralyzed many sectors in Latin America’s largest economy. [nL2N1SV0EJ]

In an emailed statement, Anfavea did not indicate when the auto industry, which accounts for roughly one-fourth of Brazil’s industrial gross domestic product, would resume production.