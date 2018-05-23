FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 23, 2018 / 10:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Petrobras cuts diesel price 10 percent in effort to resolve trucker protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Wednesday decided to cut the cost of diesel at its refineries by 10 percent and freeze prices for 15 days to give the government and truck drivers time to negotiate an end to a protest that has crippled the country’s transport logistics.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing that after 15 days it would gradually resume a year-old policy of nearly daily price adjustments tracking global markets, adding that the freeze did not represent a change in that policy.

Reporting by Roberto Samora, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.