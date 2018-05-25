FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

City of Sao Paulo declares state of emergency due to trucker protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - South America’s biggest city and main business hub declared a state of emergency on Friday, suspending non-essential administrative services to save fuel amid a trucking protest that has blockaded major Brazilian highways for five days.

In a statement, City Hall said the state of emergency would allow it to seize private goods such as fuel stored at a gas station and make purchases without going through standard budgeting and bidding procedures.

Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.

