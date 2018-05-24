FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil Senate calls special session to discuss diesel tax cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Senate President Eunicio Oliveira has called an extraordinary Friday session to consider diesel fuel tax cuts demanded by protesting truck drivers, leaders of the Democrats (DEM) party said on Thursday.

Cassio Cunha Lima, vice president of the upper chamber, also called on senators to return from their states to the capital Brasilia to revive stalled legislative efforts addressing a four-day trucker protest paralyzing much of Brazil’s economy.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Tom Brown

