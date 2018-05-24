Brazil trucker protest drags on as diesel tax cuts stall

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A trucker protest paralyzing swathes of the Brazilian economy stretched into a fourth day on Thursday as legislative efforts to cut diesel taxes stalled, raising the prospect of highway and port blockades stretching into next week.

Truckers block the BR-040 highway during a protest against high diesel fuel prices in Duque de Caxias in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A diesel tax cut rushed through the lower house of Congress late on Wednesday lacked the necessary fiscal offsets due to a calculating error, Carlos Marun, the government minister in charge of relations with Congress, told reporters. Senate leaders called a Thursday night meeting to discuss the matter.

The trucking group leading talks with the government, ABCAM, vowed to keep up their protest until the tax cuts become law.

ABCAM President José da Fonseca Lopes said participation in the demonstrations had swollen to around a million truck drivers as trucking companies joined the movement kicked off by independent truck owners. He said there were about 330 blockades in 23 of 26 Brazilian states.

Shares of state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plunged 14 percent after the firm slashed diesel prices, raising investor concerns about political interference in its pricing policy.

Truckers try to stop another truck driver who doesn't want to protest against high diesel fuel prices in Duque de Caxias in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The toll also mounted in industries from automaking and meat processing to aviation and agribusiness as the protests froze deliveries of fuel, feed and other essential inputs, threatening economic activity and exports of soft commodities.

Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi, on a trip to France, called on federal police to escort feed trucks to farms,

“I have received images from Brazil showing animals dying, screaming. It is urgent that we solve this problem now for poultry and pork farms,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Poultry and pork processors association ABPA said 120 plants had halted production for lack of feed and storage space, up from 78 previously.

At Paranaguá port, Brazil’s second-largest grain export hub, the protests impeded 1,000 trucks from delivering goods over two days, Brazil’s largest cooperative Coamo Agroindustrial said on Thursday.

Brazil’s top coffee exporter Cooxupé on Thursday warned foreign clients about possible shipping delays due to the truckers’ protests.

Sugar mills are also delaying harvesting amid protests due a lack of diesel supplies, sugarcane group Unica said.

Brazil’s weak recovery from the deepest recession in decades could be hampered by the protests if they last weeks, according to a senior member of the government’s economic team.

ABCAM said it would take up to 12 days to normalize cargo deliveries in Brazil once demonstrations end.