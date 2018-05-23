Brazil, truckers fail to reach deal to end fuel protests

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A meeting between the Brazilian government and a group representing truck drivers on Wednesday failed to negotiate an end to protests over diesel prices upending numerous industries that are set to extend to a fourth day.

Truck owners block the BR-324 highway during a protest against high diesel prices in Simoes Filho near Salvador, Brazil May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Road blockages have affected transportation of goods ranging from soy and auto parts to animal feed and gasoline, creating long lines at gas stations and spurring concerns that some of Brazil’s busiest airports could run out of jet fuel.

The two sides met at the office of Eliseu Padilha, President Michel Temer’s chief of staff, but failed to reach an accord after the government did not present a plan to reduce diesel costs, a spokesman for ABCAM, which represents the protesters, told reporters after the meeting.

Padilha, calling the meeting tense but fruitful, said there would be another meeting on Thursday. He reiterated that the government was working with congressional leaders to eliminate the CIDE tax and reduce the PIS/Cofins tax on diesel, while compensating for lost revenue with additional payroll taxes.

Temer called for “a type of truce for two or three days at most for us to find a satisfactory solution for Brazilians and for the truckers.”

However, ABCAM said the strike will continue.

It was the first such meeting between the government and truckers since they began partially blocking roads in several states on Monday to protest surging diesel prices.

State-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Wednesday announced the second reduction this week in diesel and gasoline prices - part of the company’s new policy of announcing almost daily adjustments to reflect variations in global oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Truck owners block the BR-116 during a protest against high diesel prices in Guapimirim near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Since the truckers’ protests started, Petrobras and the government have denied that there has been any political interference in the company’s pricing decisions.

SOY EXPORTS AT RISK

Brazil is a key global supplier of grains, meat, coffee and sugar, most of which reach ports by road.

Concerns that the protest could halt shipments of Brazil’s record soy crop have contributed to the steepest rally in soy futures in 10 months in Chicago trading, with prices up 4.5 percent in four consecutive days of increases.

Oilseed trade group Abiove said some soybean crushers were suspending operations due to the protest. Sugarcane industry group Unica said certain mills had reduced harvesting work due to short fuel supplies.

Slideshow (15 Images)

Meat processor Marfrig Global Foods SA said on Wednesday some of its plants are reducing or suspending output due to lack of deliveries during the protest.

State airport operator Infraero suggested that passengers check with airlines on the status of their flights and warned carriers to check that there is enough jet fuel to refuel planes at airports before clearing flights.

According to Petrobras, state and federal taxes make up 29 percent of the final price of diesel paid by consumers. The average retail price of diesel is now 3.595 reais per liter.

Padilha said policymakers had already determined how to offset the elimination of the CIDE fuel tax, which represents about 1 percent of diesel costs. However, he said congressional leaders still had to find about 12.5 billion reais ($3.5 billion) in new revenue in order to halve for six months the PIS/Cofins tax, which makes up about 10 percent of diesel costs.

He said the Finance Ministry would also discuss with states a possible reduction of the ICMS state tax burden on diesel.

House Speaker Rodrigo Maia has said he aims to put the plan to address the truckers’ concerns to a vote next Tuesday.

($1 = 3.6278 reais)