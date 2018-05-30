FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 11:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil says fuel distribution industry concentration aided strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s fuel distribution market should be regulated to reduce concentration in a few hands, the country’s Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said on Wednesday, in the wake of a crippling truckers’ strike.

Jungmann said the owners of distribution companies took part in the stoppage that almost brought the country to a halt and left gas stations and airports across Brazil with no fuel, disrupting road and air travel.

Brazil’s supply lines were now returning to normal, he added.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

