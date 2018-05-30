Brazil says fuel distribution industry concentration aided strike

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s fuel distribution market should be regulated to reduce concentration in a few hands, the country’s Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said on Wednesday, in the wake of a crippling truckers’ strike.

Jungmann said the owners of distribution companies took part in the stoppage that almost brought the country to a halt and left gas stations and airports across Brazil with no fuel, disrupting road and air travel.

Brazil’s supply lines were now returning to normal, he added.