FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 30, 2018 / 2:29 PM / a few seconds ago

Brazil president's office says will preserve Petrobras' pricing policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - The office of Brazilian President Michel Temer said in a written statement on Wednesday that it was committed to the financial health of Petroleo Brasileiro SA and it would continue to preserve the state-led oil firm’s fuel pricing policies.

A government source told Reuters that Temer may scrap a market-based pricing mechanism that Petrobras has used for the past year and revert to selling all fuel below costs after a trucking strike largely paralyzed the nation the past 10 days. Temer acknowledged in a television interview late Tuesday that he was open to reviewing the pricing policy.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.