Brazil regulator allows fuel distributors to share equipment for 15 days

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian regulators on Tuesday allowed fuel distribution firms to share equipment for up to 15 days in order to resume fuel supplies faster after a week-long nationwide truckers’ strike.

A truck is fueled at a gas station in Porto Alegre, Brazil May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Vara

The board of antitrust watchdog Cade unanimously voted to approve a petition put forward by Petrobras Distribuidora SA, Ipiranga Produtos de Petróleo SA and Raízen Combustíveis SA. Other fuel distribution firms may also share equipment during that period, provided they notify Cade.