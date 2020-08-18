Brazil Treasury to seek central bank funds transfer, Funchal says

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Treasury will request approval from the National Monetary Council (CMN) later this month that the central bank transfer some of its currency-related profits, treasury secretary Bruno Funchal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an online live event hosted by Banco Santander, Funchal said there is an article in the law that says transfers to the Treasury can be made under severe liquidity conditions, which have now arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic.