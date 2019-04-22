Brazil's president does not think truckers have reason to strike: spokesman

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks during an Army Day ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro believes there is no reason for the country’s truckers to go on strike, his spokesman said on Monday.

General Otavio Rego Barros told reporters in Brasilia that the government’s talks with truckers were aimed at securing a good outcome to avoid a strike. A 2018 truckers strike paralyzed Brazil’s economy, and the government recently pushed state-oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro not to raise diesel prices for fear of fresh strikes.