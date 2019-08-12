Brazil prosecutors seek to bar Bolsonaro's son as envoy to U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, arrives for the showing of a documentary on the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors filed a court injunction on Monday seeking to bar the appointment of right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo as ambassador to the United States due to his lack of experience as a diplomat.

The public prosecutor’s office asked a Brasilia court to rule on the need for non-diplomats to have relevant international experience and served the nation abroad for at least three years. Opposition lawmakers have also sought to block Eduardo Bolsonaro becoming Brazil’s envoy in Washington by introducing a bill against nepotism.