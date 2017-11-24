FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. diplomat shot in foot on highway near Rio, police say
November 24, 2017 / 2:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. diplomat shot in foot on highway near Rio, police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A senior U.S. diplomat in Brazil was shot in the foot during an attempted robbery on a highway near Rio de Janeiro, police said on Friday, highlighting surging violence in Rio state where an economic crisis has drained public resources.

Police said the vice consul was taken from the scene near Angra dos Reis to the Hospital Samaritano in the state capital for surgery. The hospital confirmed the diplomat remained under treatment at midday on Friday.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

