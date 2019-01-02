Pompeo, Brazil foreign minister discuss democracy support for Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua

Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo observes as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has discussed with Brazil’s new foreign minister how they could support the people of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua “in restoring their democratic governance and their human rights.”

State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said that Pompeo and Brazil’s Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo discussed deepening regional cooperation during a Wednesday meeting in Brasilia. Pompeo was in Brazil to attend the inauguration of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.