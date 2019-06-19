Vale to resume wet processing operations at Brucutu mine after court ruling

FILE PHOTO: A view of the entrance of Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA, in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo, Brazil February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Wednesday that it will fully resume wet processing operations at its Brucutu mine within 72 hours after an appeals court overturned an earlier ruling that halted processing because of questions about the safety of the adjoining Laranjeiras dam.

In a corporate filing, Vale also reaffirmed its 2019 iron ore and pellets sales guidance of 307 million to 332 million tons, and said that sales should be around the midpoint of that target range, up from its previously forecast low end of the range.

“The (Supreme court) decision will enable the full resumption of wet processing operations at Brucutu within 72 hours, thus increasing the average quality of Vale’s product portfolio,” the miner said.