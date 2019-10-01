Brazil's Vale receives 82 positive structural safety certificates: filing

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of of mining company Vale SA is pictured, after the collapse of a tailings dam in an iron mine in Brumadinho in Brazil, in St-Prex, Switzerland January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Tuesday it has received 82 positive structural stability certificates at its domestic operations, with three dams being awarded positive certificates after negative evaluations in March.

In a securities filing, the miner also said six deactivated high dams still have negative structural stability certificates, while the Vargem Grande dam at its Vargem Grande complex still has a negative certificate too, it added.