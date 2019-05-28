No signs Brazil prison killings will spread: presidential spokesman

BRASILIA (Reuters) - There are no signs that a spate of deadly prison violence in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus will spread to other parts of the country, the presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman, Otávio Rêgo Barros, told reporters that far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has pledged to clean up the country’s overcrowded prisons, was concerned by the violence. At least 40 prisoners in Brazil were found strangled to death on Monday in four jails in the Amazon city, where a fight between rival gangs resulted in 15 dead the day before.