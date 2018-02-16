FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Brazil's Temer says Rio army intervention will not stop pension reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer on Friday said the fact his administration decided to approve an intervention in Rio, with federal troops boosting security, will not stop the negotiation process and eventually the vote on the pension reform.

Under Brazilian law, a federal intervention in a state would block any changes to the Constitution. The pension reform requires changes to the Constitution, so there was doubt if the operation in Rio would stop that process. Temer said the government would suspend the intervention to allow for the vote, when the Congress defines a date for it.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Marcelo TeixeiraEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

