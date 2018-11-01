World News
November 1, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Brazil to investigate obstruction allegations in murder of councilwoman

1 Min Read

A mourner reacts next to a picture of the Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco, 38, who was shot dead, during a demonstration ahead of the wake outside the city council chamber in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police will investigate accusations of obstruction of justice in the probe of the murder of a Rio de Janeiro councilwoman, Public Security Minister Raul Jungmann said on Wednesday.

Councilwoman Marielle Franco rose to prominence for denouncing alleged abuses of power by Brazil’s military and police in Rio. Thousands of Brazilians took to the street in March to protest her execution-style murder.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

