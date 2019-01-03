WTO's Azevedo sees no problems with new Brazilian stance against 'globalism'

FILE PHOTO: Roberto Azevedo, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) arrives for the General Council meeting at the WTO in Geneva, Switzerland, July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Roberto Azevedo, the director-general of the World Trade Organization, said on Thursday he does not see problems with the new Brazilian government’s stance against globalism, and said that multilateral organizations need to do some self-criticism.

Azevedo, who is Brazilian, made the remarks after meeting with new far-right president Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia. He added he did not discuss potential trade issues between Brazil and the Arab World, which could be jeopardized if the Latin American nation moves its Israel embassy to Jerusalem.