September 11, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil Workers Party replaces Lula as presidential candidate: source

1 Min Read

CURITIBA, Brazil (Reuters) - The national executive of Brazil’s Workers Party decided on Tuesday that Fernando Haddad will be its presidential candidate, replacing the party’s jailed founder, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a party source told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses participants at a joint rally organized by left-wing political parties in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File photo

The official asked not to be named because the decision has not yet been made public to replace Lula, who has been barred from running due to a corruption conviction. Support for Haddad, a former Sao Paulo mayor, surged in a poll done on Monday that showed him tied in third place for the Oct. 7 vote.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassú; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
