French PM Philippe: We have to be ready for 'no-deal' Brexit

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks during a questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday ongoing political uncertainty in Britain following the announcement of a deal with the EU on Brexit raised concerns about whether the agreement would end up being ratified.

“We need to prepare ourselves for the possibility of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit,” Philippe said during a visit to Dunkirk.

“The current political situation in Britain fuels uncertainty over the ratification of the accord,” he said, adding that the deal itself was a “step forward”.

Britain’s Brexit Minister Dominic Raab was among several ministers who resigned following the deal, saying he could not support it.

