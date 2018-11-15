French PM Philippe: We have to be ready for 'no-deal' Brexit

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday ongoing political uncertainty in Britain following the announcement of a deal with the EU on Brexit raised concerns about whether the agreement would end up being ratified.
“We need to prepare ourselves for the possibility of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit,” Philippe said during a visit to Dunkirk.
“The current political situation in Britain fuels uncertainty over the ratification of the accord,” he said, adding that the deal itself was a “step forward”.
Britain’s Brexit Minister Dominic Raab was among several ministers who resigned following the deal, saying he could not support it.
(This story corrects the day of the week)
